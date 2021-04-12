NBC4 Today in LA's Daniella Guzman to kick off 2021 March for Babies and Raise Awareness for Health Equity

The Greater Los Angeles area March of Dimes is stepping up the fight for moms and babies with the 51st Annual March for Babies taking place virtually on Saturday, April 24 at 9:00 a.m. with NBC4 Today in LA's Co-Anchor Daniella Guzman back as the event's emcee. NBC4 is a long-time media sponsor of March for Babies in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Even before COVID-19 tested the nation's medical system and made healthcare access more challenging, one woman died every 12 hours from pregnancy-related causes and more than 50,000 women experience life-threatening complications every year. In light of the pandemic and the maternal and infant health crisis that is particularly devastating to underserved families of color, March of Dimes is encouraging Los Angeles area residents to unite and join March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement.

After 50 years as the largest fundraiser for March of Dimes and the nation’s oldest charitable walk, the organization pivoted in 2020 to bring March for Babies online to support moms and babies during the pandemic. This is the second year participants will rally and walk virtually to ensure social distancing.

Participants in March for Babies help lift up communities for health equity, opening the door for all moms to have access to care and protecting the health of families through advocacy and awareness.

To register for this year's event, visit www.marchforbabies.org/event/losangeles. Participants can also take part in the Step Up Challenge here to track their steps.