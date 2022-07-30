Dodger Stadium

Nearly 100 Dogs Find Homes in Dodger Stadium's First Pet Adoption Event

By Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fans rushed to Dodger Stadium on Saturday to get their hands on some very special “Dodger dogs.”

These were not your average Dodger dog. They cost about $50 dollars, they are one-of-a-kind and got to go home with about 100 lucky families.

About 100 dogs were up for adoption at Dodger stadium’s first-ever pet adoption event.

“What better place than Dodger stadium?” said Mayra Cobos.

The Cobos family say they’re die-hard Dodger fans. 

They already have a cat named Dodger, and on Saturday they wanted to bring home their first “Dodger dog.”

“So glad the Dodgers opened the door for this,” said former MLB baseball player Orel Hershiser. “A lot of the cute ones, of course, like this one really got adopted quick, but yeah, it’s been a great day, huh?”

The Dodgers, Lucy Pet Foods and all six LA City Animal Services shelters partnered up to make the pet adoption event possible.

“I think it’s something that everyone should have to experience, in terms of giving someone a new life and a chance at happiness and a forever home, so we’re excited,” said Alexis Ghattas, who also adopted a dog.

This article tagged under:

Dodger StadiumPet adoption
