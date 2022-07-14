Neighborhood Locked Down, House on Fire in Compton After Shots Fired at Deputies

A Compton neighborhood is locked down and a man with a shotgun is barricaded inside a building there after allegedly firing at Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies Thursday morning.

Newschopper 4 was over the scene, where a number of patrol cars were parked on the street and in a nearby parking lot.

According to the Sheriff's Information Bureau, deputies were shot at, and the man is considered "an assault with a deadly weapon suspect."

The deputies were not injured, according to the SIB.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They were initially responding to the building at 120 North Acacia Avenue due to reports of a gunshot victim.

The shots were fired at the deputies after they arrived to investigate the 7:14 a.m. call. The man was barricaded inside the building by 8 a.m.

Around 8:24 a.m., what appeared to be smoke began to emerge from the house.

NBCLA

"[Special Enforcement Bureau] personnel will assume tactical command and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) will attempt to contact the suspect to bring this to a peaceful resolution," the LASD said in a statement around 8:30 a.m.

The man barricaded in the building opened a door onto a balcony and crawled out of the building after the smoke continued to pour out of the house for at least 10 minutes. A shotgun was visible in the doorway behind him as he laid on the balcony.

Shortly after, the smoke became much darker and heavier.

NBCLA

Officers in SWAT gear approached the building around 8:40 a.m., and dragged the suspect away from the building, clearing the way for the Los Angeles Fire Department to put out the fire as visible flames began to engulf the building.

Within a matter of about 20 minutes, firefighters had significantly shrunk the flames.

NBCLA

According to the LASD, the suspect had surrendered by 9 a.m.

One person was taken into custody, the LASD said, and the suspect will be transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Deputies believe the suspect initiated fire with an accidental discharge from his gun. That accidental discharge led to the first call about shots being fired.

Deputies announced some streets in the neighborhood were being reopened around 9:15 a.m.

One person, not a deputy or the suspect, was injured by the accidental discharge. That person's condition is not known.

The victim and the shooter are believed to be roommated, according to the LASD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.