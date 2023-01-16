New Details Discovered Surrounding Orange County Public Defender Killed in Mexico

New details are being discovered two days after an Orange County Public Defender was found dead in Mexico.

He was there celebrating his first anniversary with his wife.

There is no doubt Elliot Blair was a well-known and respected public defender in Orange County.

This past weekend he died and the big question that remains is how it happened.

It was a vacation that ended tragically.

The 33-year-old public defender died in Rosarita, Mexico. He was found dead 45 miles south of San Diego on Saturday at the Las Rocas Resort where he was celebrating his first anniversary with this wife Kim.

AN online fundraiser has been created benefiting Blair's wife who says he was "tragically killed."

The fundraised doesn't provide specifics about how he died. It simply says "he was the victim of a brutal crime."

John Jenks is a Private Investigator and Forensic Addictions Counselor who has worked many trials with Blair.

"It was like a gut punch today when I learned of his death," Jenks said. "He knew the law, he was well prepared, his courtroom presentation was outstanding, down to earth, relatable, and he knew the cases inside and out."

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

The attorney representing the family said he planned to meet with them Monday but added they need time to "digest the situation."

"I don't have the words to capture how badly I feel for his colleagues, for his wife, for his family," Jenks said.

No matter how Blair died, Jenks is devastated.

"It's just heartbreaking," Jenks said.

He knows this is a tremendous loss for the family, Orange County and clients who need him.

"Just a good, caring and compassionate man who really played a significant role in people's lives that he represented," Jenks said.

Police in Rosarita, Mexico did return calls to NBCLA for comment.

NBCLA also reached out to the family directly Monday to see if they've learned any new details about the investigation.

They told NBCLA that they have a spokesperson who will speak on their behalf and they said he will be in touch very soon.