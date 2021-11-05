New Fire Safety Exhibit supported by NBC4

The Children's Burn Foundation has opened a brand new interactive fire safety exhibit at the California Science center, partially funded by NBC4's Project Innovation Grant.

The permanent installation is at the California Science Center in Los Angeles to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and help families respond to fire risks. Research shows home fires account for 90 percent of all disaster responses, making this exhibit more critical than ever.

Visitors can can engage with dozens of life-saving simulated activities including how to use a fire extinguisher, make an escape plan and much more. It's open to all and free to visit.

To learn more about the exhibit, click here. Visit californiasciencecenter.org for details on visiting the museum.