New in paw-litics: Palm Springs dog becomes city's first “Canine Mayor”

Buddy Holly, a 6-year-old Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen with shaggy white and grey hair, was sworn in as Palm Spring’s first Canine Mayor on Monday.

Buddy, who is a resident of Palm Springs, won Best in Show at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in May. Every year, nearly 3,000 pooches from all over the world compete in various competitions at the Show.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is the second-oldest consistently held sporting event in the US after the Kentucky Derby. It began in 1877, in New York, a couple of years before Thomas Edison invented the lightbulb.

Buddy’s newfound fame encouraged Palm Springs to give him his new title of mayor. “We just wanted to celebrate that we have the top dog living right here in Palm Springs,” Amy Blaisdell, the Communications Director for the City of Palm Springs, said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Blaisdell added that “We consider ourselves one of the most pet-friendly communities in the nation. We really promote pet tourism.” She hopes that making Buddy the city’s Canine Mayoy will “help our city get a little bit more exposure” and “educate the community about his special breed.”

Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen are French rabbit-hunting dogs, and they are known for being short and happy. Buddy is the first of his breed to win the competition.