New mpox strain reported in San Mateo County, health officials say

San Mateo County health officials said on Saturday they have reported the first known case of clade I mpox in California and the United States.

According to the San Mateo County Health, the clade I mpox was detected in a person in the county. The patient apparently contracted the illness via an overseas travel.

San Mateo County health officials added the person has mild symptoms and is currently recovering at home. The county is also contact tracing anyone who might have been in contact with the infected person.

Officials said that the threat of clade I mpox to the public remains low at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.