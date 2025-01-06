New policies begin as LAUSD students head back to school

Streets will be busier this week as Los Angeles Unified students head back in school after a three week long winter break.

With the start of a new semester, and a new year, comes some new changes.

It’s a big day for the more than 550,000 children at LAUSD, and with a new semester come some new policies.

The one that’s been getting the most buzz is the district’s cell phone ban. Students and teachers will be trained on the new rules starting today, with the policy taking full effect on Feb. 18.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Kids and teens won’t be able to use their cell phones during school hours and those phones have to be put away either in back packs or in storage containers provided by the school.

That goes for smart glasses and watches as well. There will be exceptions for emergencies, and if a student has a health issue.

The California Healthy Homework Act is also now in effect as of Jan. 1.

The new state law requires all school districts to create an evidence-based homework policy that focuses on equitable learning and needs for all kids.

The state says those plans have to be ready by the 2027 to 2028 school year.