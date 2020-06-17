Los Angeles

New Video Shows Officer Saving Choking Baby During Palmdale Rally

When the child stopped breathing, the boy's mother ran to the officer.

By Heather Navarro

An 11-month-old baby boy was alive and well after a sheriff's deputy from the Palmdale station in north Los Angeles county took action in a video released of the May rescue.

The sheriff's department shared video of the intense May 31 rescue, as two women run up to a deputy with the 11-month-old boy dangling in her arms.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus 2 mins ago

In Wake of I-Team Report, LA Transit Authority Unveils Steps to Prevent COVID-19 on Buses and Trains

Kern County 7 mins ago

Investigation Underway Into Deputy-Involved Gunfight in Kern County

The department said the women were participating in a protest in a park nearby when the baby got sick, stopped breathing and lost consciousness.

They ran to the deputy in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Rancho Vista Boulevard. Deputy Cameron Kinsey began sweeping the baby's mouth and throat to dislodge any vomit, and after several blows on the baby's back, he began breathing again.

They later learned the child had swallowed a coin, and it got stuck in his airway.

The toddler was taken to the hospital.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesPalmdaleLASD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us