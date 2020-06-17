New Video Shows Officer Saving Choking Baby During Palmdale Rally

An 11-month-old baby boy was alive and well after a sheriff's deputy from the Palmdale station in north Los Angeles county took action in a video released of the May rescue.

The sheriff's department shared video of the intense May 31 rescue, as two women run up to a deputy with the 11-month-old boy dangling in her arms.

The department said the women were participating in a protest in a park nearby when the baby got sick, stopped breathing and lost consciousness.

They ran to the deputy in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Rancho Vista Boulevard. Deputy Cameron Kinsey began sweeping the baby's mouth and throat to dislodge any vomit, and after several blows on the baby's back, he began breathing again.

They later learned the child had swallowed a coin, and it got stuck in his airway.

The toddler was taken to the hospital.