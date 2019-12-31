New Year’s Day Is Free at The Autry

What to Know The Autry Museum of the American West

Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

Surrounding ourselves with friends, families, good food, big dreams, and fervent hopes as the new year arrives in grand and gleeful fashion?

Yep. Those are some real #newyearsday #goals right there.

For many of us seek to be adjacent to our favorite people and pursuits as a fresh year rushes in, all to remind ourselves of what's important.

Brain-broadening adventures count in that august category, and if you're looking to begin 2020 with a clearer vision about what has meaning — pun intended — consider spending the first day of the year at a museum.

A number of Southern California institutions will stay shuttered for the holiday, but not The Autry Museum of the American West, which is observing open hours on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

You've got six hours to soak in exhibits like "Coyote Leaves the Res: The Art of Harry Fonseca," so arrive at opening, at 10 a.m., if you're up and at 'em after a night of countdown-based revelries.

"Human Nature," an exhibit that focuses how "... traditional ecological knowledge can help current (California) residents understand and care for the environment," is also on view, as well as several other fascinating displays and in-depth explorations.

Where will you begin the next decade?

If folding some new knowledge into your thinkspace is high up on your resolution-packed list, while saving money is also a must, swing by The Autry on Jan. 1 for a pay-nothing, get-everything day among the museum's artworks, historical objects, and interesting exhibits.