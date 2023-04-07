Newly Released Video Shows Lincoln Heights Shootout That Left Man Dead, 3 Officers Hurt

Newly released bodycam videos show the shootout between Los Angeles police officers and a gunman that left three officers wounded and the shooter dead last month.

The Los Angeles Police Department released the videos, which it edited, on its YouTube page Friday. They show the moments officers attempted to get 32-year-old Jonathan Magaña to exit a building in which he was holed up, before he allegedly fired at them.

Magaña, who was wanted for questioning in an extortion case, as well as for violating the rules of his parole, hid out in a building under construction the night of March 8.

The LAPD’s videos show officers trying to coax him out, eventually using what the department said were beanbag rounds and “chemic agents.” While deploying the chemicals, Magaña fired at police, according to the LAPD.

The videos show what appears to be a muzzle flash, which the LAPD said was Magaña shooting at officers. Multiple shots then ring out during the gunfight.

One officer was shot in the arm, another was shot in the leg and the third was shot in the upper body, LAPD Chief Michael Moore said last month.

Two wounded officers were able to make it out along with their colleagues. The videos show other officers going back into the building and dragging a third wounded officer out. All three ultimately survived.

SWAT officers used a robotic device with a camera to find Magaña, the LAPD said. That device showed him unresponsive, which is when officers went back in and handcuffed his lifeless body. Moore said the man was shot by police gunfire but also shot himself in the head.

Police said they found two loaded handguns at the scene, including an unregistered, home-made “ghost gun.

The investigation into the shootout is ongoing.