Nixon Library Donating 700,000 Face Coverings to Community

About 300,000 of the masks will remain at the library to be used when it is allowed to reopen and officials can hand them out to visitors.

Thanks to a recent donation of 1 million masks, the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Foundation will soon give 700,000 face coverings to area small businesses, medical facilities and educational organizations to help curb COVID-19 spread, officials said Monday.

As early as Tuesday, representatives of several local chambers of commerce will begin picking up the masks.

"The North Orange Chamber is honored to partner with the Nixon Foundation to provide masks to our essential workers," said Theresa Harvey, the president and CEO of the North Orange County Chamber of Commerce.

"Businesses that will benefit include those throughout the region including healthcare providers, community colleges, restaurants and more."

Laguna Niguel Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Scott Alevy said his organization was ``very grateful for the generous donation of health-protective face masks that were provided by the Richard Nixon Foundation."

About 20,000 masks will be handed out to Orange County schools as they are poised to reopen for in-person instruction.

"The Nixon Library is a historical treasure in our county and has been frequented by many educators and students in our county and beyond," said Orange County Superintendent of Schools Al Mijares.

"Thank you for the contributions that the foundation and the library have made to our schools."

About 300,000 of the masks will remain at the library to be used when it is allowed to reopen and officials can hand them out to visitors.

