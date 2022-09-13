No Shooting at Hollywood High School; ‘Hoax,' Superintendent and Authorities Say

All students at Hollywood High School are safe and accounted for, the Los Angeles School Police Department said Tuesday morning, and reports of an active shooter situation at the school have been deemed a hoax.

The announcement came after a call to the LAPD stating there was a shooting in progress at Hollywood High around 9:43 a.m.

By 9:47, police had arrived at Hollywood High and the LASPD and the Los Angeles Police Department conducted a rigorous search of the school. They found that there was no classroom with the number reported in the call as the location of the shooting.

When police searched the school, no victims, no shooter and no evidence of a shooting were found, leading police to conclude that there was no shooting.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation into the incident is "ongoing," the LASPD said. The LASPD said during a press conference shortly after 11 a.m. that they were sending a message to parents and other members of the Hollywood High community to tell them all students are safe.

Officials added that the school did "everything they were supposed to do," going on lockdown during the situation.

"Recent reports of a critical incident at Hollywood high school are unfounded and, after swift law enforcement response and internal individual classroom verification, we are deeming the incident as a hoax," said LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho in a tweet.

Police said during the press conference that they would "do what we can" about the caller, making an arrest and filing formal charges if needed.

Hollywood High School is resuming normal operations for the rest of the day.