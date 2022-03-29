No Tickets Sold with All Six Powerball Lottery Numbers

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is expected to grow to $206 million.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold in Pennsylvania and is worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Monday were 11, 18, 39, 58, 62 and the Powerball number was 3. The jackpot was $195 million.

The drawing was the 18th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.