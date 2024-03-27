The aftermath of a SWAT standoff at a print shop business in 2022 has left its owner devastated after a court ruled against compensating him for damage during the law enforcement operation.

Carlos Peña, the owner of NOHO Printing and Graphics, described Aug. 3, 2022, as a day that altered the course of his life. That's the day a fugitive on the run from authorities holed up inside his North Hollywood business.

What began as a 13-hour standoff between law enforcement agencies and the fugitive ended with Peña's shop in shambles. U.S. Marshals and LAPD's SWAT team engaged in the standoff, deploying over 30 rounds of tear gas canisters. The man on the run damaged ceilings and walls. Carpet, paper and expensive machinery were destroyed.

Despite Peña's efforts to seek reimbursement, his insurance company and the city declined responsibility for the damage. Left with no other recourse, Peña filed a lawsuit against the city last summer, seeking $60,000 to cover repair costs and lost wages.

In a recent development, the District Court of California ruled against Peña's claim for compensation, citing immunity for the SWAT team and the city of Los Angeles. Peña expressed his devastation over the ruling, emphasizing the raid's detrimental impact on his life and business.

"Yesterday we found out that [the court] had ruled that my case was being denied because the SWAT team, the city of LA, is immune, even though they caused all the damages to me," said Peña. "They practically ruined my life, ruined my business."

Consequently, Peña has been forced to relocate his operations to his garage in Arleta, experiencing a significant loss of income and depletion of savings. Represented by the Institute for Justice (IJ), Peña intends to appeal the court's decision, seeking justice and restitution for damage caused by the raid.

"Right now. I'm devastated because I've lost practically everything. Thirty years thrown in the trash is terrible" said Peña.

Peña said he’s lost about 80% of his income since the incident and has drained his savings.