LAPD

Man in Wheelchair Shot and Killed on North Hollywood Street

The shooting was reported Friday night in the 11700 block of Runnymede Street. No arrests have been reported.

By Jonathan Lloyd

File photo
Getty Images

A 26-year-old man in a wheelchair was shot and killed Friday night on a North Hollywood street.

Police are asking for the public’s help in find whoever killed Isauro Birrueta, of North Hollywood. He was found dead in the street by officers who arrived at the scene around 11 p.m. in the 11700 block of Runnymede Street. 

A vehicle seen traveling west on Runnymede Street appeared to stop in the middle of the block, police said. Birrueta was struck by multiple rounds fire from the vehicle.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

13 mins ago

Photos: Powerful Messages of Peace and Unity at Protests in Southern California

Santa Monica 4 hours ago

Volunteers Arrive to Help Clean Up in Santa Monica

No arrests were reported Monday. Detailed descriptions of the vehicle and attacker were not immediately available. 

Call 818-374-1925 or 800-222-8477 with information. 

This article tagged under:

LAPDNorth Hollywood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us