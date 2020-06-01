Man in Wheelchair Shot and Killed on North Hollywood Street

A 26-year-old man in a wheelchair was shot and killed Friday night on a North Hollywood street.

Police are asking for the public’s help in find whoever killed Isauro Birrueta, of North Hollywood. He was found dead in the street by officers who arrived at the scene around 11 p.m. in the 11700 block of Runnymede Street.

A vehicle seen traveling west on Runnymede Street appeared to stop in the middle of the block, police said. Birrueta was struck by multiple rounds fire from the vehicle.

No arrests were reported Monday. Detailed descriptions of the vehicle and attacker were not immediately available.

Call 818-374-1925 or 800-222-8477 with information.