Norwalk Doughnut Shop Sells $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket

A Norwalk doughnut shop ended up selling a lot more than just sweet treats: a $2.2 million Mega Millions ticket.

The California Lottery announced that a ticket matching five of the six Mega Millions numbers was sold at Home Style Donuts, located at 12840 Pioneer Blvd. in Norwalk.

The winning numbers were 55-1-38-23-7; it was only missing Mega number 2.

“It is good news. They made my day. It's really great. We're lucky!" said An Chao, owner of Home Style Donuts.

Chao said the family has owned the store for a year, and this was the biggest-winning lottery ticket they have ever sold.

Home Style Donuts has been in the Norwalk community for 20 years and will receive a bonus of $11,483 for selling the winning ticket.

Nobody won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, March 14, bringing the jackpot prize pool to $254 million.

The next draw will be Friday at 8 p.m.