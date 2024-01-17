‘Nothing that I won't miss.' Vigil held for teen killed in Redondo Beach motorcycle crash

Flowers and candles adorn a Redondo Beach street where a 17-year-old boy traveling on his motorcycle was killed in a crash last week.

Mourners gathered Wednesday to remember the life of Kyle Brimer, who died Jan. 10 in a crash involving his motorcycle and another the driver. He was traveling southbound on Pacific Coast Highway when he collided with a vehicle that was making a westbound turn onto Carnelian Street.

“His laugh, his smile, just everything about him. There is nothing that I won’t miss,” said Tyler Olson, Brimer’s best friend.

Olson was among the several mourners who were at the vigil for the Redondo High School senior.

“He was just a kid who always had a smile on his face,” said Leo Davis, a friend of the Brimer family. “Just a good all-round kid.”

According to Brimer’s loved ones, he was on his way with Olson to Palos Verdes when the crash occurred. The boy’s best friend was on his own motorcycle right behind Brimer.

“I saw everything,” a heartbroken Olson said. “It was tough.”

The Redondo Beach Police Department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team investigated the case and said the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The department said it does not believe drugs or alcohol are a factor in the collision.