OC Couple Arrested in Connection with 2-Year-Old Daughter's Stabbing

By City News Service

A Santa Ana couple have been booked in connection with a domestic clash that led to the stabbing of their 2-year-old daughter, police said Monday.

The girl was stabbed in the left torso and also suffered bruises, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Maria Lopez said. She was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive the wounds. The bruises are in various stages of healing, according to Lopez.

The girl's father took his daughter to another relative, who called police Sunday after seeing the wounds, Lopez said.

Three other children in the couple's residence have been taken into the custody of social services, Lopez said.

Santos Beltran, 34, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, child abuse and domestic violence. Ana Villalba, 27, was booked on suspicion of child endangerment, Lopez said.

Beltran was scheduled for a probation violation hearing on Tuesday for a drunken driving conviction in October 2019, according to court records.

