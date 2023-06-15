OC couple found dead in Baja California hotel room

An investigation was continuing today into the deaths of an Orange County couple whose bodies were found inside their hotel room at a resort in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

The Americans are identified as 41-year-old John Heathco and 22-year-old Abby Lutz.

Lutz’s family says she worked as a nanny and she and her boyfriend loved to travel. But on Saturday Lutz felt sick and even went to the hospital.

According to police in Mexico, paramedics found the couple dead in their hotel room. The suspected cause of death is inhalation of gas.

There have been several cases of resort deaths in Mexico caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to Heathco's LinkedIn page, he is the founder of Newport Beach-based LES Labs, a nutritional supplement manufacturer. Lutz's Facebook page states that she lived in Ladera Ranch and was working as a nanny.

A GoFundMe page established on behalf of Lutz's family contends the couple may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning. “Abby and her boyfriend thought they had food poisoning and went to the hospital to get treatment,'' Lutz's step-sister, Gabrielle Slate, wrote on the page.

"We were told they were feeling much better a few days later. We received a phone call saying that they had passed away peacefully in their hotel room in their sleep. We have been told it was due to improper venting of the resort and could be carbon monoxide poisoning. Abby was supposed to meet up with her dad this week for Father's Day and all of this is completely unexpected.''