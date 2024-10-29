Costa Mesa

OC DA's office reveals new details in Costa Mesa murder case

Police say the suspect murdered his girlfriend after a night out drinking

By Benjamin Papp

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has revealed new details after Costa Mesa resident Daniel Allen Aldrich was accused of murdering his girlfriend last week. 

The victim, who was identified as Juile Anne Sanetra, was found in the trash bin in the backyard of a home on the 1900 block of Maple Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. 

Police say the couple was involved in an altercation after a night out drinking. Aldrich is accused of strangling Sanetra and slitting her wrists. Police say he then packed a bag and drove to his mother's house in Glendale after stuffing the victim’s body in a trashcan.

“Julie Sanetra did not deserve to be strangled and stuffed into a trashcan like a piece of garbage,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “The callousness of this crime shocks the conscience, and we will do everything to get justice for Julie and her loved ones.”  

Aldrich was arrested Tuesday night in Glendale.

Aldrich was charged with one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement of the person using a weapon, and will face a maximum sentence of 26 years if he is convicted of all charges. He is currently being held on $1 million in bail, and will be arraigned on Nov. 19 at the Stephen K. Tamura Justice Center.

