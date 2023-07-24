OC firefighters rescue kitten from under car in Irvine

Firefighters in Orange County rescued a kitten who was under a car on Monday.

The owner of the vehicle found a note on their car that read “we hear a kitten meowing from your car.”

They drove down the block to the Orange County Fire Authority Fire Station 28 to ask for help, according to OCFA.

Firefighters attempted to use a saucer of milk to help lure the kitten out.

When that didn’t work, they had to remove parts of the car to safely remove the kitten.

Animal Services with the Irvine Animal Care Center arrived on scene and took the kitten. “The kitten is doing well and has already been adopted,” OCFA said.