OC Sheriff's Department release bodycam video of Trabuco Canyon mass shooting

By Elizabeth Chavolla

A view of Cook's Corner Bar on Thursday Aug. 24, 2023.
The bodycam video of the gunfire that killed three people at Cook’s Corner Bar in Orange County in August was released Friday by the Orange County Sheriff Department.

Orange County’s undersheriff, Jim Hallock, said the video provided a synopsis of “relevant video and audio, so you have an understanding of what happened."

The gunfire happened on a Wednesday night at Cook’s Corner Bar around 7 p.m. during an evening of live music and $8 Spaghetti Night special at the bar.

The sheriff identified the shooter as 59-year-old John Snowling, a former member of the Ventura Police Department who retired in 2014.

The video includes footage showing patrons outside the bar running from the gunfire. The suspect is seen holding two handguns and opening fire.

Three people were killed, including his estranged wife, who apparently was the target of this shooting, according to authorities.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner Division identified the deceased victims as Tonya Clark, 49, of Scottsdale, Arizona; John Leehey, 67, of Irvine; and Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, of Stanton.

A total of six people were injured by gunshot wounds in the August 23 shooting.

Hallock said the investigation into this case is still ongoing.

