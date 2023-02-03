OCTA Offers Free Rides to Honor Rosa Parks

In honor of civil rights leader Rosa Parks, who rose to prominence by resisting bus segregation laws, the Orange County Transportation Authority will offer free rides Saturday for Transit Equity Day.

The commemoration began in 2018 to mark Parks' birthday -- Feb. 4, 1913.

Parks was thrust into the national spotlight in 1955 when she refused to give up her seat to a white commuter in Montgomery, Alabama, as was required by law at the time. Her case ultimately was decided in her favor by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Each and every day, OCTA is committed to offering equitable public transportation,” the agency's CEO Darrell E. Johnson said.

“We are proud to honor the memory and actions of Rosa Parks by offering free OC Bus rides as part of Transit Equity Day.”