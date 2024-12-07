Los Angeles investigators ended a recovery operation to locate the body of an off-duty Los Angeles firefighter who went missing after going diving in Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department said.

The missing man was also identified as 29-year-old Connor Lees, whom officials said was “presumed lost at sea."

Long Beach police said all reasonable search efforts were “exhausted” after a team of about two dozen divers with the Long Beach Fire Department, Los Angeles City Fire Department, both police departments from Los Angeles and Long Beach, and the Los Angeles Port Police began looking for him on Wednesday night.

The missing diver went recreational diving on his day off and was not involved with any fire department duties at the time of his disappearance, according to Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley.

The off-duty firefighter was with the Los Angeles City Fire Department for six years, and he was assigned to an active fire station in the city of Los Angeles, Crowley said.

The man had gone diving with a group of people Wednesday night. One of them was driving when three of the men went into the water, but only two returned.

Police said no foul play was expected in the case.