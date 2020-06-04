Off-Duty Long Beach Police Officer Killed in Crash While Riding Motorcycle

An off-duty Long Beach police officer was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle to work Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 2:25 p.m. near Ocean Boulevard and Esperanza Avenue, said Long Beach Police Department public information officer Arantxa Chavarria.

Officer Anton Fischer sustained "substantial injuries,'' and died at a hospital, Chavarria said.

According to the Long Beach Police Officers Association, Fischer, who joined the force in 2017, was on his way to work.

We are saddened by the death of Long Beach Police Officer Anton Fischer at the age of 33. He died in a traffic accident today in our city. We are grateful for his service and dedication to our community. Please keep Officer Fischer's family and friends in your thoughts. — Mayor Robert Garcia (@LongBeachMayor) June 5, 2020

The SUV's driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, according to police.

