Off-Duty Sheriff's Detective Hit, Killed in the North Hollywood Area

By Shahan Ahmed and Katherine Picazo

NBCLA

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's detective was struck by a vehicle and killed in the North Hollywood area Sunday, authorities said.

The female detective helped an elderly woman cross the street before heading back to her car, when she was struck and killed, the sheriff's department said. The driver remained at the scene, so this was not a hit-and-run.

The collision took place around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Whitsett Avenue, the sheriff's department said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was expected to speak at a 6 p.m. news conference to discuss the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

