Officer Involved Shooting Took Place During Barricade Situation in Long Beach

An officer involved shooting took place Sunday in Long Beach when a man pointed a rifle at officers then barricaded himself in a home.

Around 10:13 a.m. police responded to calls of a person pointing a gun at another person on the 5200 block of East 25th Street.

Preliminary information provided to the officers indicated that a man was inside a home where he had pointed a gun at a relative and threatened to shoot them.

They later identified the man as 55-year-old Michael Eugene Amacher of Long Beach.

When officers arrived they saw Amacher's relatives leaving the home and they began establishing a perimeter.

During this process they came in contact with Amacher who was holding a rifle in his hand. They ordered him to drop the gun but he refused to comply and pointed the rifle in the direction of the officers.

An officer involved shooting occurred at that time.

Amacher was not struck by gunfire and he retreated inside the home.

Officers at the scene activated the LBPD Special Weapons and Tactics team, and also advised nearby neighbors to shelter in place or evacuate.

Negotiators arrived and initiated contact with Amacher. They used de-escalation techniques for a peaceful surrender but the man refused to come out of the home.

At around 4:25 p.m. LBPD SWAT made entry into the home and safely took him into custody.

Amacher suffers from pre-existing medical conditions and was transported to a local hospital, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the Department will be conducting a full and thorough multi-level review of the incident. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Long Beach Police Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard and Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.