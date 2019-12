Officers were investigating reports of a shooting in Orange County Tuesday, Costa Mesa police said.

The shooting occurred around 3:41 p.m. near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Knox Street, the Costa Mesa Police Department said.

Police said the shooter was possibly a suicidal person.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the scene around 4:35 p.m., and officers had a large perimeter set up.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.