Lancaster

Officials warn of possible Hepatitis A exposure at Lancaster Panda Express

By City News Service

HepatitisA
BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Los Angeles County health officials are recommending that patrons who consumed food or beverages at a Panda Express in Lancaster between July 21 and Aug. 4 get vaccinated against hepatitis A. 

The warning comes after the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health identified an hepatitis A virus infection in a food handler who worked at the restaurant at  44411 Valley Central Way in Lancaster, department officials said.

So far, no additional cases have been identified.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is highly contagious and can be spread from person-to-person through the fecal-oral route (when contaminated feces from an infected person are somehow ingested by another person during close personal contact), or by eating or drinking contaminated food or water.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Most adults with acute hepatitis A will have symptoms that may include fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark colored urine and jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes). Symptoms vary from mild to severe. 

Hepatitis A vaccinations are available through some local pharmacies or physicians' offices. In addition, the county health department will be offering free hepatitis A vaccinations to exposed persons at Antelope Valley Health Center, 335 E. Ave. K, between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, and between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

While prompt vaccination is likely to prevent infection, an infection may still occur in those who are vaccinated too late. 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Koreatown 4 hours ago

Man in custody after being shot by LAPD and barricading in Koreatown building

Los Angeles Dodgers 16 hours ago

Tony Gonsolin works 6 solid innings and Dodgers slug 3 homers in a 4-1 win over the Rockies

The vaccination is not necessary for people who previously completed the hepatitis A vaccine or have had a past infection. 

This article tagged under:

Lancaster
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us