Woman Gets Caught In Shooting Crossfire, Survives Being Shot In The Face

An innocent woman was shot in the face June 27 after getting caught in the crossfire of a shooting in the Inland Empire. Theresa Campbell spoke about her injury, after a bullet went through the left side of her face and out the right.

“My nasal passage is damaged and my nose is broken,” she said while bandaged.

The Riverside resident said at least two bullets hit her Escalade, one of them piercing the driver side window, then through her face and out the back passenger window.

Her daughter, Braya Moore-Cox, was sitting next to her.

“I started to panic, well one just all of the blood and not knowing if a second shot was going to come through,” Moore-Cox said.

It happened last Saturday around 4:30 p.m., while the mother and daughter were sitting in their vehicle at a light on Heacock Street and Sunnymead Boulevard in Moreno Valley. They pulled into a gas station for help.

“If we had been a second later, it could have been fatal to either my mother or both of us. Because of our positioning in the vehicle it could have killed us both with that one bullet,” Moore-Cox said.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies said the suspects are still out there, and Campbell was an innocent woman caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

Campbell said she hopes someone with information will come forward.

“I just hope it happens to nobody else,” she said. “I'm just glad I’m here. I’m glad I’m alive and God saved me.”

The family is collecting funds following the shooting through their GoFundMe page.