Palos Verdes

One Dead After Four People Go Over Side of Palos Verdes Cliff

The victims included two men and two women, and the gender of the person who died was not immediately known.

By Staff Reports

NBCLA

Four people went over the side of a cliff in Palos Verdes early Monday morning, falling approximately 300 feet, according to authorities. At least one of those people has died.

The circumstances leading to the fall are not yet known, as Palos Verdes police and the Los Angeles County Fire Department attempted a rescue around 5:45 a.m. at the cliff near Paseo Del Mar and Chelsea Road.

The incident could have been either a crash or a fall, authorities said.

The victims included two men and two women. Three of the victims were injured, authorities said. The gender of the person who died was not immediately known.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Beverly Crest Apr 8

Child Rescued After Falling Off Cliff in Beverly Crest

Santa Cruz Jan 11

Woman Dies After Causing Crash, Falling Off Highway 1 Cliff in Santa Cruz

Angeles National Forest Apr 16, 2021

Mountain Biker Rescued After Dangling Upside-Down From Side of Rocky Cliff

This article tagged under:

Palos VerdesCliff Rescue
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us