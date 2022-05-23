One Dead After Four People Go Over Side of Palos Verdes Cliff

Four people went over the side of a cliff in Palos Verdes early Monday morning, falling approximately 300 feet, according to authorities. At least one of those people has died.

The circumstances leading to the fall are not yet known, as Palos Verdes police and the Los Angeles County Fire Department attempted a rescue around 5:45 a.m. at the cliff near Paseo Del Mar and Chelsea Road.

The incident could have been either a crash or a fall, authorities said.

The victims included two men and two women. Three of the victims were injured, authorities said. The gender of the person who died was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.