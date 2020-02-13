Perris

One Dead After Shooting in Perris

By Staff and wire reports

A person was shot and killed in Perris Wednesday, and the gunman is still at-large.

The shooting occurred at 6:11 p.m. in the 200 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near Perris Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's
Department.

The victim was killed at Paragon Park, an area known for its skate park.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found one victim suffering a gunshot
wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the department reported.

