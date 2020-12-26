One Dead, Four Critically Injured in Crash on 110 Freeway Transition Road

One person was killed and four others were critically injured Saturday morning when a car crashed on a transition road from the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash was reported at 2:11 a.m. on the transition road from the southbound 110 Freeway to 190th Street and the San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 2019 Honda was in the number one lane of the transition road when it struck the guardrail, the CHP said.

Los Angeles Unified School District police told the CHP the vehicle caught fire.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene at 2:13 a.m. rushed four critically injured people to area hospitals, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fatally injured victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was a 39-year-old man and a resident of Carson, the CHP said. He was driving the 2019 Honda.

The victim's name will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The critically injured victims -- a 35-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman -- were rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, the CHP said.