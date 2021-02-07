One Dead, One Hurt in Downtown LA Crash Between Car and Big Rig

One person died and another suffered minor injuries in a downtown Los Angeles crash between a big rig and a car that got wedged underneath Sunday.

The collision between the two vehicles happened about 5:10 p.m. at 875 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

A police pursuit was also involved, but the details about it were not immediately available, a Los Angeles Police Department Operation Center police officer said.

The gender and ages of the victims were not immediately available.

The deceased victim's name was withheld pending family notification.

The other victim had not yet decided about being treated at a hospital, Stewart said.