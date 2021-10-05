One Dead, One Injured in East Hollywood Shooting

One man is dead Tuesday and another was injured in a shooting in the Rampart Village neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Officers were called at 11:54 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Vermont Avenue near Beverly Boulevard where the shooting occurred, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When LAPD officers arrived at the scene, they found one man dead on the sidewalk outside of the Avenue Hotel, where the shooting occurred. LAFD officials attempted to save the man's life, but were too late.

One other man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a hospital in critical condition, said an LAPD spokeswoman.

The two men, who shot at each other, were checked into the hotel, according to authorities.

Three people were transported in custody to a local station for interviews, Lieutenant Ryan Rabbett of the LAPD said, but they are not being labelled as suspects.

"We're just looking at them as witnesses," he said.

Vermont Avenue was closed for the investigation, but reopened around 5:30 a.m. for commuters. Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.