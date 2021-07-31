One Dead, Three Injured in Diamond Bar Crash on 60 Freeway

A 20-year-old man inside a stalled Honda Accord died and two other men just outside the car were injured Saturday when the vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV in the carpool lane of the Pomona (60) Freeway.

The man was identified as Andrew Coronado, according to coroner's Lt. David Smith.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. Saturday to the eastbound 60 Freeway just east of Grand Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A 2019 Nissan Armada was driving at an undetermined speed when it rear-ended the Honda, killing Coronado inside the car. The Compton resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 21-year-old man from La Puente, suffered major injuries and another passenger, a 20-year-old man from Los Angeles, suffered moderate injuries.

Paramedics rushed them both to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center. They were just outside the Honda at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The 44-year-old Moreno Valley man driving the 2019 Nissan Armada that crashed into the Accord suffered major injuries and was rushed to an area hospital.

The CHP's Baldwin Park area office urged anyone who saw the crash to call them at 626-338-1164.