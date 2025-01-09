Pacific Palisades

One home was spared along street destroyed by Palisades Fire

Burned cars and melted metal was seen all around the area.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Homes on a stretch of Iliff Street in Pacific Palisades were destroyed by the flames that are currently burning thousands of acres. 

Almost the entire street was gone, except for one home that still stood intact. Burned cars and melted metal was seen all around the area.

The architect of the home, Greg Chasen, was walking around while on a video call with the homeowner, to show him how his neighbor’s homes were completely gone, but his house was still there. 

“I’m kind of in shock and I just feel terrible for the neighbors,” Chris, the homeowner said. “We’re very lucky that the house survived.”

Chris said that his family has owned the property since 1998, but it was recently rebuilt and they had moved back in six months ago. 

“To see that devastation on the block, it’s terrible” Chris said. 

He explains that he has not been able to speak to any neighbors since they evacuated. 

Chris said that it was somewhat chaotic to get out of the area. His wife and daughter had left earlier and struggled to get out. 

“I think we just need to be really considerate and caring and thinking about the people who have lost their homes,” Chris said.

