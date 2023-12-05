One hospitalized after shooting in Hollywood Hills

One person was hospitalized Tuesday following a shooting in the Hollywood Hills.
Police responded to the 2200 block of Chelan Place just before 11 a.m. One person was struck by gunfire and hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, Los Angeles police said.
The shooting might have stemmed from a dispute between neighbors, police said.
No arrests were reported early Tuesday afternoon.
