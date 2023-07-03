One killed in flatbed tow truck and minivan crash on 71 Freeway in Pomona

One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Monday morning in crash involving a flatbed tow truck and a minivan on the 71 Freeway in Pomona.

The crash was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday on the southbound 71 Freeway at Rio Rancho Road in a construction zone.

The crash involved a AAA tow truck carrying a car and at least one other vehicle. Details about the identity of the victim who was killed were not immediately available.

Details about the conditions of the hospitalized victims were not immediately available.

Both sides of the freeway are expected to remain closed until 9 a.m.

Good Morning

I'm back and tracking your commute.

Were off to a rough start with two **fatal** crashes.#Pomona NB/SB 71 closed at Rio Rancho Rd.

Fatal crash just cleared NB 170 at Roscoe Blvd.

WACTH LIVE: https://t.co/3kLJfQ6GAU pic.twitter.com/FRsxN9O4kb — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) July 3, 2023

Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.