One Killed, Two Injured in Sylmar Crash

By City News Service

A single-vehicle crash left one person dead and two hospitalized Saturday in Sylmar.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 12:47 a.m. to the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway east of Roxford Street where they learned the vehicle had collided with a Caltrans forklift, LAPD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

Two men in their 30s were trapped underneath the vehicle and firefighters were able to free one and the other man freed himself, Humphrey said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the two injured men were taking to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No Caltrans construction workers were injured.

A Sigalert issued at 1:34 a.m. shutting down all westbound lanes at Polk Street for approximately three hours was extended until 10 a.m. at 7:14 a.m.

