One-month-old baby dies after dog bite in Torrance

The dog was taken by Animal Control with the city of Torrance. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A one-month-old baby has died after having been bit by a dog in Torrance, according to police. 

Officers with the Torrance Police Department responded to the call of an animal bite at the 2700 block of Martha Avenue at 12:34 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The child was transported to the hospital but when officers arrived to the hospital, they contacted the parents to inform them that the child had died. 

Detectives also responded to the hospital for a follow-up investigation, police said. The dog was taken by Animal Control with the city of Torrance. 

According to Torrance police, the cause of death is undetermined and pending the Los Angeles County Coroner’s investigation. 

