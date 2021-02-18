malibu

One Person Killed in Car Fire Near Malibu

By City News Service

One person was killed Thursday morning in a car fire in the unincorporated Topanga area near Malibu.

Firefighters responded about 12:30 a.m. to Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One person in the vehicle was killed, but the age, gender and name of the victim were not immediately available, the department said.

No further details were known.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

