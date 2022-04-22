VENTURA COUNTY

One Student Hurt When Bus on Way to Track Meet Flips Into Ditch in Ventura County

It happened just before 3 p.m. on South Mountain Road in Santa Paula.

By Staff Reports

A charter bus carrying a track team to a meet flipped on its side in a ditch in Ventura County on Friday and the occupants suffered minor injuries.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on South Mountain Road in Santa Paula.

Two students were taken to a hospital and no other students were injured, the Santa Paula Unified School District said in a statement.

In addition, the condition of the bus driver is unknown.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the students, staff and parents who were involved in this situation," the statement said.

