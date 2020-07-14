Orange County Opens COVID-19 Testing Super Site

Those who have struggled to get a COVID-19 test in Orange County are welcoming the development of the Anaheim Convention Center becoming the first of several large-scale testing sites in the county.

The first testing super-site opened Wednesday morning. County officials hope to test 600-800 people per day before ramping up to 1200 daily tests.

"It’s finally reached Orange County and having this set up, I think, it will help all the residents a lot since testing has been hard to get," Elain Ng costa mesa resident, said.

Ng speaks from experience. The 36-year-old lives with roommates, one who was in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. But Ng says in the days that followed, her roommates and her all struggled to get tested anywhere in Orange County

"I reached out on social media, friends in healthcare in LA tried to point me to the right direction," Ng said. "I ended up driving up to South Central to a free clinic where my friend works at."

Ng is among many residents who say the launching of this testing site at the Anaheim Convention Center is long overdue.

But it's not for everyone.

The drive-thru testing site is by appointment Wednesday through Sunday, and only for healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers and those showing symptoms — or who have been in contact with someone with COVID-19.

Given its size, the super site in Anaheim is set to serve Santa Ana and Anaheim, where residents make up about 20% of the county’s population but 40% of COVID-19 cases.

The test is either covered through insurance or paid for by federal funding.

