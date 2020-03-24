Jail Inmate in Orange County Who Tested Negative for Coronavirus Dies

Authorities Tuesday were investigating the death of an inmate housed at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange, who died at a hospital after a test for COVID-19 came up negative following his isolation for "flu-like symptoms."

The 43-year old man was booked into the Orange County Jail on March 13 to serve time for a DUI conviction, said Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The man was transferred to the hospital about 10:30 a.m. Monday due to "medical issues," and he as pronounced deceased at about 9 p.m. Monday, Braun said.

"The inmate was recently isolated for flu-like symptoms, and was administered a test for COVID-19," Braun said in a statement. "The test results were negative, indicating the inmate did not have COVID-19. Following the negative results, the inmate remained in isolation receiving medical treatment until he was transferred to the hospital.''

The man's name was withheld, pending family notification. Braun said the Orange County District Attorney's Office will investigate the in-custody death, and the Orange County Sheriff's Department will conduct an in-custody death review.

"There have been no inmates diagnosed with COVID-19 in an Orange County Jail to date," Braun said. "Twelve inmates have been isolated due to flu-like symptoms, and eight have had negative COVID-19 test results. The remaining four inmates are isolated pending the results of their tests.''

Braun said the sheriff's department has been requiring "enhanced medical screening'' for all inmates, law enforcement, and staff entering the Orange County Jail.