Orange County Contractor Builds a Backyard Coffee Shop for His Family

It took just three months to build the backyard coffee shop called "La Vida."

By Miller Hyatt

During the coronavirus pandemic, an Orange County dad took time to bring the coffee shop experience to his family's back yard.

Ed Astrid, a contractor, said he is always building things and wanted a space for his family to relax.

"I grew up going to coffee shops with my father when I was a kid," Astrid said. "So, I always loved the vibe of a small coffee shop."

The structure composed of 2-by-4s all the way around is raised up and supported by blocks. Four to six people can fit in the coffee shop.

He shares images of "La Vida" on social media.

View this post on Instagram

A beautiful day at La Vida!

A post shared by Ed (E.L.S) THE BUILDER! (@elsbuilds) on

