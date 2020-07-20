Orange County Contractor Builds a Backyard Coffee Shop for His Family

During the coronavirus pandemic, an Orange County dad took time to bring the coffee shop experience to his family's back yard.

Ed Astrid, a contractor, said he is always building things and wanted a space for his family to relax.

"I grew up going to coffee shops with my father when I was a kid," Astrid said. "So, I always loved the vibe of a small coffee shop."

The structure composed of 2-by-4s all the way around is raised up and supported by blocks. Four to six people can fit in the coffee shop.

He shares images of "La Vida" on social media.