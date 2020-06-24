Woman With Gun Shot by OC Deputies Responding to Burglary, Sheriff's Department Says

A woman armed with a gun was shot and killed by Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies as they responded to a burglary report at a Lake Forest home, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home in the 22000 block of Loumont Drive, near the intersection of Muirlands Boulevard and Ridge Route Drive, at about 1 a.m. They found a woman, believed to be in her 20s, holding a gun across the street from the home where the call originated, according to Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Commands from deputies to the woman to drop the gun were ignored by the suspect and deputies shot the woman, Braun said.

The woman died at a hospital.

We just learned the woman shot by deputies in #LakeForrest has died; @OCSheriff deputies responding to a residential burglary call when they say they encountered the woman with a gun; We have more details on #TODAYinLA on Channel 4 @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/G9qG0WezRA — Mekahlo Medina (@MekahloNBCLA) June 24, 2020

It was not immediately clear whether she was involved in the burglary report that brought deputies to the neighborhood.

A gun was recovered at the scene, Braun said. The department released a photo of a handgun on the ground at the scene.

No injuries were reported to deputies or the homeowner, she said.