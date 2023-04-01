Orange County Sheriff's Bomb Squad Hosts East Egg Hunt for Students With Visual Impairments 

Orange County Sheriff's Bomb Squad made it possible for students living with blindness and visual impairments to participate in a special Easter egg hunt.

The students from the Beyond Blindness School in Santa Ana, were able to take part in their annual egg hunt at Newport Dunes.

To make it easier for the students, the Bomb Squad made eggs that beep by using their electronic circuit building skills to construct the eggs.

They added a beeping mechanism inside so students could hear the eggs when looking for them.

“Everyone should have an opportunity to give every child the chance to look for eggs even when they are visually impaired. We love to help with the community,” said Frank Gonzalez, the PIO of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Thanks to this new method, families and students feel accepted and welcomed to participate in these holidays.

“This gives our families that safe environment to just be who they are to enjoy the day with zero judgment in an inclusive environment,” said Angie Rowe, the President of Beyond Blindness.

Not only do families and students feel accepted, but it helps them thrive in a welcoming environment.

Like many parents, Katheryn Humphries is happy to see her child, who was diagnosed with microphthalmia, be included.

"Just to have the support and access to everyday things for Hudson that is going to the park and participating in these events has been really nice to have for him,” Humphries said.