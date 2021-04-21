Police to Release Video in Orange Office Building Shooting That Left Four Dead

Police are planning to release video Wednesday that is part of the investigation into a shooting that left four people dead, including a 9-year-old boy, at an Orange office complex.

The video, part of a critical incident debrief, includes 911 calls and video from cameras worn by the first responding officers on March 31.

The man accused in the shooting rampage was charged with murder and attempted murder. He remains hospitalized after being shot and wounded by officers. The suspect allegedly used a bike cable lock to lock gates to the building from the inside before opening fire, police said.

The suspect shooter, from nearby Fullerton, was staying at a motel in the neighboring city of Anaheim and used a rented car to arrive at the office building on Lincoln Avenue. He chained the front and rear gates to the complex with bicycle cable locks and was spotted on security video wearing a bandana over his face, brandishing a semiautomatic handgun and hauling a backpack that contained pepper spray, handcuffs and ammunition, police said.

He targeted Unified Homes, a mobile home brokerage business, authorities said.

The preliminary motive is believed to be related to a business and personal relationship between the suspect and victims, investigators said.

The dead included a 9-year-old boy who was found cradled in the arms of a wounded woman, who was hospitalized.

Authorities identified the people killed in the attack as Luis Tovar, 50, who owned Unified Homes; Leticia Solis Guzman, 58; and Jenevieve Raygoza, 28, and her brother, Matthew Farias, 9.